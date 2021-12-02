APD seeking information about pickup possibly tied to homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for information about a recent homicide. On November 6, officers were called to an area near University and Menaul where a person had been shot in the head.

Now, the Albuquerque Police Department released photos of a white pickup at a nearby Maverick Gas Station on Menaul. Just minutes after the photos were taken, police say the truck was seen driving by the victim as they were shot.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers t 505-843-STOP.

