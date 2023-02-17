ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2022 murder suspect. Joe Anderson is charged with first-degree murder and was released in January and earlier this month, cut off his ankle monitor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 505-242-2677 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online.