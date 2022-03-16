ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun on a security guard.
Police say on December 26, 2021, an unknown female was confronted by security for shoplifting from the Walmart at 11001 Menaul NE. When security confronted her, the suspect fought with security and then brandished a gun and fired it in the parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP (7867)