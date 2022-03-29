ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a man involved in multiple carjackings earlier in March.

On March 11, he carjacked a victim near Academy and Tramway. That same man then drove down Academy and carjacked an elderly woman near Academy and Wyoming, abandoning the first car. He physically pulled the woman out of her vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP