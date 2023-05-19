Albuquerque Police are looking to identify this woman, accused of attempting to rob a NE bank branch in February 2023 | Image Courtesy: APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who is the “Orange Raincoat Raider”? Albuquerque Police is asking that question of the public once again, months after the suspect is accused of running off from an attempted bank robbery.

In a Crime Stoppers bulletin published Friday, Albuquerque Police are asking for help identifying the suspect who was wearing an orange rain coat during an attempted February robbery. The event happened on February 1 at the Bank of America on Juan Tabo, just south of Menaul.

Investigators say the unidentified woman passed a teller a demand note, then motioned to her waist as if she was hiding a weapon. According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin, investigators say the suspect “became impatient,” then ran from the bank without taking any money.

FBI agents are looking for this suspect accused of attempting to rob a bank in a bright orange raincoat | Courtesy: FBI Albuquerque

The suspect was last seen wearing an “orange puffy jacket,” horned rim eye glasses, a black hat and a surgical face mask. In a February bulletin, the FBI additionally described the suspect as a 5-foot, 4 inch tall Hispanic female. The jacket the suspect was wearing had large lettering with “S-91” on the front of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com/531. Informants are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward and can remain completely anonymous.