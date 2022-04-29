ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a man they say shot at two people in front of a pizza restaurant in early April. They say on April 3 around 5:40 a.m., a man driving a white Dodge Journey with black rims shot at two people sleeping in front of the Little Caesar’s at 5555 Zuni Rd. SE.

According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online.