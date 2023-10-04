ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers are seeking help finding a woman involved in a 2021 robbery and homicide. Arianna Hawkins is wanted for her involvement in the murder of Ryan Saavedra Jr.

According to police, Hawkins and four other suspects set up a drug transaction with Saavedra and his girlfriend in April 2021. After the transaction, the suspects sprayed Saavedra with mace. When Saavedra’s girlfriend tried to drive away, 21-year-old Domminick Mullen allegedly shot and killed Saavedra.

Hawkins has a warrant out for her arrest and has been charged with attempt to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. According to APD, Hawkins was waiting for her trial with an ankle monitor but has failed to comply.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867 or online at this link.