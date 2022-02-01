ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent shoplifting at Sportsman’s Warehouse on Renaissance also turned into a shooting incident. Albuquerque Police says on Dec. 31, three suspects stole 14 boxes of ammo.

After being stopped by a loss prevention officer, one of the suspects grabbed the ammo back, dragging the employee down the sidewalk. After getting away one of the suspects pointed a gun at two employees then fired off two shots in the air. The suspects were all men. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (505) 843-STOP or through their website.