ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers are still looking for information regarding the death of five-year-old Galilea Samaniego, who was shot on Sunday, August 13. The reward for information regarding the shooting is $2,500.

The incident occurred on the 2700 block of Paseo Del Canto Drive Southwest at a mobile home park. Police were called to the scene at around 6 a.m., where they located the five-year-old girl who had been shot.

According to police, Galilea did not live at that address but was spending the night. She was asleep in a room closest to the street when someone fired a gun into the mobile home area. Police say Galilea was hit by at least one bullet; they tried to perform lifesaving measures, but the young girl died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The shooting happened in the area of Unser Boulevard and Blake Road in southwest Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Police Department has released photos of two Kia Soul vehicles that may be related to the shooting; one of the Kia Souls is white, and the other is silver. Police say those vehicles were recovered on Monday evening, and evidence is being looked into. However, they are still asking the public for help in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these cars or the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 or at this link. All tips can be reported anonymously.