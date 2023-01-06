ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death.

On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport Center.

Police have released a black and white video (click here to access) showing two individuals in hoodies leaving the Albuquerque Transport Center on an orange moped. They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (505-843-7867).