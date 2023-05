ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a homicide case. Police say a person on a motorcycle was involved in a homicide at Louisiana and Natalie, near Montgomery.

Courtesy: Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on the rider or the motorcycle is asked to contact Detective Sandoval at (505) 924-3394, clsandoval@cabq.gov or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.