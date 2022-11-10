ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges.

APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the car were taken to University of New Mexico Hospital for injuries related to the crash and one was a gunshot victim. Officials say a second gunshot victim game to UNMH a short time later. Police say both victims said they were with a group of in a parking lot near 7th St. and Central when an altercation took place. They told police “Rage” became upset during the altercation and shot them.

Anyone with information on Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage,” or his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.