ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a stabbing. Police say the stabbing happened on November 27, near Central Ave. and Caguna Dr.

Officials say surveillance video shows several people involved in an altercation; the victim can be seen falling down and being stabbed a number of times. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Albuquerque Police at (505) 768-2566 or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone with who provides information on the incident could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.