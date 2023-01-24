ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed an Albertson’s. Police say the man entered the Albertson’s on Lomas and Juan Tabo on December 8, 2022, and handed a clerk at the customer service counter a note stating he had a gun and demanded money.

Police say the clerk complied with the demands and gave him an undisclosed amount of money. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Shook at mshook@cabq.gov or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.