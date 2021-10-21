Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers increases reward for homicide information

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers has increased its reward for information regarding homicides by up to $1,500. In a press release, the Albuquerque Police Department reports the previous potential $1,000 reward for information has been increased to up to $2,500 in an effort to generate tips to help solve cases.

Crime Stoppers only pays the reward for tips that are given directly to the program. Tips provided to other sources, such as law enforcement, are not eligible for the reward.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers will not pay the reward to an individual who has a legal duty to assist in the arrest of suspects. Anyone with information regarding a homicide can report to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at (505)843-STOP or online at p3tips.com.