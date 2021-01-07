Albuquerque Crime Stoppers seeking man who fled traffic stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is wanted for violating his probation in relation to a homicide. Shaun Bird, 39, fled a traffic stop initiated by Santa Fe Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 7, 2021.

Bird was driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and officials say, ignored multiple commands to stop and swerved his vehicle, almost hitting a deputy. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on this incident or Bird’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

