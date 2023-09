ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, August 29, the driver of a red sedan shot and killed another driver at the intersection of Second Street and Lead Avenue. The shooting occurred while the two drivers were sitting at a red light.

Albuquerque Crime Stoppers have released photos of the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867 or online at this link; all reports can be made anonymously.