ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of an attempted USPS robber. The suspect attempted to rob a USPS letter carrier near Estancia Drive and Bluewater Road in northwest Albuquerque.

The incident occurred just before noon on Friday, Jan. 20. The suspect was wearing black sunglasses, a white t-shirt, black pants, a black jacket, and a purple satchel.

USPS robber | Courtesy of Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers

Suspect Description

Male

Hispanic

5 feet 7/8 inches

Medium build

Around 190 lbs

Bald with a mustache

Around 30 years old

Anyone with information regarding the incident can anonymously contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 in reference to case number 3954143.