ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of an attempted USPS robber. The suspect attempted to rob a USPS letter carrier near Estancia Drive and Bluewater Road in northwest Albuquerque.
The incident occurred just before noon on Friday, Jan. 20. The suspect was wearing black sunglasses, a white t-shirt, black pants, a black jacket, and a purple satchel.
Suspect Description
- Male
- Hispanic
- 5 feet 7/8 inches
- Medium build
- Around 190 lbs
- Bald with a mustache
- Around 30 years old
Anyone with information regarding the incident can anonymously contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 in reference to case number 3954143.