SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot has police searching for information. Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) found a 21-year-old man, dead from a gunshot wound, at the store on Zafarano Drive around 12:30 a.m. on April 30.

Police said the victim, Ramon Vigil, was meeting with people in the parking lot the night he was shot. Now, Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information related to the crime, you can call Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at (505)-955-5625. This is an active investigation.