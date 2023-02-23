SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for the arrest of a Santa Fe Murder suspect, 29-year-old Mark Delgado Junior. Delgado is accused of shooting and killing James Towle in December 2022.

Police say two witnesses told them they heard two men arguing. Police say Delgado’s vehicle is visible on surveillance footage leaving the scene of the argument.

Delgado is a Hispanic male who is 5 feet 9 inches in height. He was driving a silver or gray 2022 Mercury Sable station wagon with faded paint on the passenger side. Delgado’s license plate may read AMKK75 and has a New Mexico chile on it.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Javier Vigil at (505) 955-5412 or Crime Stoppers at (505) 955-5050.