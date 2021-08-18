Crime Stoppers looking for help solving deadly hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for help solving a deadly hit and run. The crash happened last month on Trumbull Ave., just east of Wyoming in southeast Albuquerque. Investigators say a dark-colored early 2000’s Chevy Malibu hit and killed Amanda Baca.
Crime Stoppers say if you know anything about the driver, call 505-843-STOP or report tips at p3tips.com/531. You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.