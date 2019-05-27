Crime-fighting State Police officer now fighting for her life

She’s dedicated most of her life to service with eight years in the military and the last 18 as a New Mexico State Police Officer. Now, she needs a little help of her own.

Bobbie Jean Terrasaz, a mom to a 2-year-old, has dedicated her life to fighting crime and raising her son. But recently she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, a vicious form of breast cancer.

Terrasaz already received her first chemo treatment, and she’s got a long road ahead including four more rounds of chemo and a double mastectomy.

She’s not afraid, with her fighting spirit and her family and fellow officers by her side, she’s ready to win the battle.

Bobbie’s family is working on a number of fundraisers, including a GoFundMe page.