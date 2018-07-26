Crews working to restore power to thousands of Albuquerque customers

stockimg PNM Building Downtown_1520203479839

(KRQE/File Photo) PNM Building Downtown

Thursday night, multiple power outages affected thousands of customers in Albuquerque, according to PNM. 

There’s an outage in northwest Albuquerque affecting about 2,406 customers. That outage spans north to south from Montano Road NW to Candelaria Rd NW, and east to west from Edith Blvd NE to Grande Dr NW. 

PNM says crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as soon as possible. 

The estimated restore time is 9:30 p.m. 

Another outage spanned north to south from Claremont Ave NE to Rosemont Ave NE, and east to west from University Blvd NE to Third Street NW. 

Power to that area has since been restored.

