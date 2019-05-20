Crews respond to fire at Romano’s Macaroni Grill

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

A fire has shutdown a popular Albuquerque restaurant. 

It erupted just after 7 a.m. at the Macaroni Grill in Uptown. Firefighters from five stations responded. They say the fire grew quickly. 

Firefighters say they had a hard time getting to the fire because of the building’s structure. They say the fire was centered in the kitchen near a ventilation hood. 

They say no one was in the building when the fire started, so they’re still investigating a cause.

A spokesperson from Macaroni Grill’s corporate office says the restaurant will remain closed until the damage is assessed and repairs are complete, but did not say how long that may take.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss