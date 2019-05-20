Crews respond to fire at Romano’s Macaroni Grill

A fire has shutdown a popular Albuquerque restaurant.

It erupted just after 7 a.m. at the Macaroni Grill in Uptown. Firefighters from five stations responded. They say the fire grew quickly.

Firefighters say they had a hard time getting to the fire because of the building’s structure. They say the fire was centered in the kitchen near a ventilation hood.

They say no one was in the building when the fire started, so they’re still investigating a cause.

A spokesperson from Macaroni Grill’s corporate office says the restaurant will remain closed until the damage is assessed and repairs are complete, but did not say how long that may take.