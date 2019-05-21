Crews prepare for swift water rescues ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the Rio Grande is flowing 10 times higher than normal, making it very easy to get sucked into a current and carried downstream.

This past weekend, Rio Rancho firefighters had to rescue two people who got snagged by a tree and thrown into the waters. Now, all area first responders are preparing for more water rescues. “We’re really encouraging anybody who’s going to be on the river to ensure that you have a personal floatation device that’s at least a class three from the US Coast Guard or higher,” said Lt. Chris Carlsen with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

That means, don’t take your average pool toy into the river. The Rio Grande was as deep as 20-feet in some areas last week. It is also expected to remain high through the end of June.

