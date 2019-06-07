Crews making progress on restaurant atop Sandia Peak

Crews are making progress on the new restaurant at the top of Sandia Peak. They posted new photos on their Facebook page Thursday.

Large windows will give customers top-notch views of the mountain and the city. Plans also include a free-standing fireplace surrounded by glass. The restaurant will be able to seat a “tram full” of people, or about 48.

The old “High Finance” restaurant was torn down to make room for its replacement. There’s no official name, but Sandia Peak says to stay tuned for updates.