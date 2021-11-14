Crews battling massive fire at Edgewood Walmart

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters are battling a massive fire at the Walmart in Edgewood, not far from I-40. Details are very limited, but Santa Fe County Fire officials confirm the fire is still active.

Officials believe everyone got out of the building. Video sent to KRQE from the outside shows minimal damage to the front of the building, but it appears crews are working on the roof. There’s no word yet on how this may have started.

Several agencies are on scene. KRQE has crews on the way to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.