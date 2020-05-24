Crews battling fire in Santa Fe County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews are responding to a fire in Las Lagunitas subdivision in La Cienega, south of Santa Fe, according to officials.
Santa Fe County Fire Battalion Chief Eric Gonzales said at least 15 homes have been evacuated. It’s unclear how the fire started around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, or if there have been any injuries or damage to property.
The Santa Fe Fire Department said it is assisting.
KRQE has a crew heading to the scene. Stay with News 13 on air and online for updates.
