COVID-related inflammatory disease affecting children

Dr. David Scrase announced Thursday that a child in New Mexico has Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), an inflammatory disease that is potentially connected to COVID-19. He says the child is very young but is doing okay. Dr. Scrase says the CDC has confirmed that the individual met the criteria for the COVID-19 related disorder.

“Sometimes this terrible, affliction, immune disorder, is triggered by COVID and can be quite serious,” said Dr. Scrase in a press conference Thursday. Dr. Scrase said New Mexico has a much higher case rate in children than the rest of the country.

What is MIS-C?

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. The CDC says the what causes MIS-C is still unknown. CDC also says many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19. MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with the condition have gotten better with medical care.

CDC says they are still learning about MIS-C and how it affects children, so it is unknown why some children have gotten sick with MIS-C and others have not. It is also unknown if children with certain health conditions are more likely to get MIS-C. These are among the many questions CDC is working to try to understand.

What to do if you think your child has MIS-C:

CDC recommends contacting your child’s doctor, nurse or clinic right away if your child shows these symptoms: *Not all children will have all the same symptoms.

Fever

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Neck pain

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

Feeling extra tired

CDC says to seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these symptoms/emergency warning signs of MIS-C:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain

How doctors will care for your child with MIS-C:

CDC says doctors may do certain tests to look for inflammation or other signs of disease. These tests might include:

Blood tests

Chest x-ray

Heart ultrasound (echocardiogram)

Abdominal ultrasound

Doctors may provide supportive care for symptoms (medicine and/or fluids to make your child feel better) and may use various medicines to treat inflammation. The CDC says that most children who become sick with MIS-C will need to be treated in the hospital.

