COVID-19 outbreak at La Vida Llena life plan community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque announced Friday there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a northeast retirement community complex.

“Staff and residents are being offered testing right now, not mandatory, voluntary. DOH and Presbyterian are going to go through and do testing throughout. Early indications there are lots of other positives,” said Mark DiMenna with CABQ Environmental Health.

At least ten residents at the La Vida Llena Life Plan community near Juan Tabo and Montgomery have tested positive. The city fears there will be many more at this facility. There are 158 other facilities like this in Albuquerque.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

