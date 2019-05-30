Court documents: Uber driver fatally shot passenger after fight about vomit

Court documents reveal a dispute over vomit inside an Uber driver’s car triggered a deadly shooting.

Albuquerque police say on St. Patrick’s Day, driver Clayton Benedict shot and killed James Porter along I-25. According to court documents, a passenger threw up in the back of Benedict’s car, and he started arguing with Porter over a cleanup fee.

Benedict told police he pulled over on the interstate and told them to get out. They did, but Porter and Benedict continued to argue.

Benedict claims Porter tried to get back in the car and threatened to run him over. That’s when police say Benedict opened fire, killing Porter.

So far, Benedict has not been charged. The case was recently handed over to the district attorney for review.