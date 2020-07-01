Bernalillo County adopts new policy to deal with problem properties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who don’t keep their property clean, could soon be getting a bill from Bernalillo County. Bernalillo County Commissioners approved a nuisance abatement ordinance last night that gives them more power when it comes to problem properties.

“We want to be able to act quickly on some of these cases. We want the property owner to take responsibility, but if they’re not going to we’ve got to be able to have the ability to make that happen and mitigate these hazards to the community,” said Lucas Tafoya, the Acting Planning and Development Services Director, with Bernalillo County.

The county says they’re eyeing about four or five problem properties already. If a property is determined to be a nuisance, meaning it has excessive weeds, trash, or is overall substandard. A hearing officer will determine whether the property is a hazard. The case will then go to commissioners who will approve the property for cleanup, then the county will send the property owner the bill for that work.

The County Planning Department says this new process will make it easier for them to get major problem properties under control if the owner is unable or unwilling to fix it themselves. People we spoke with support the plan.

“I think it could make a big difference, I feel like Albuquerque has a lot of potential, a lot of great initiatives underway, and to make people feel more comfortable and safe, that could make a big difference,” said Bodhi Rader, an Albuquerque resident.

The county doesn’t know how much it’s going to cost, but they’re requesting $200 thousand from the county’s general fund to get started. The county says they’ll put a lien on the property once it’s cleaned up. Any appeals of the commission’s approval will have to go through District Court.