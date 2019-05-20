Could much anticipated development be coming to southwest Albuquerque?

For years, residents living in southwest Albuquerque have been waiting for business development they were promised just before the recession. Now, one city councilor is hoping to finally get the ball rolling more than ten years later.

“There’s a lot of trash, there’s a lot of weeds. It seems like no one is paying attention to this place,” said Lupe Ortiz.

For over a decade, the lot at the corner of Central and Unser in Albuquerque has been vacant and neglected, becoming overgrown and ugly. “It’s like everyone forgets about this area, this part of Albuquerque,” said Ortiz.

People here were once looking forward to business development. They were promised a shopping center with a home improvement store and restaurants. “It’s going to be great, we won’t have to travel so far to get to these places,” said Ortiz.

After the economy crashed in 2008, it never happened. “We’ve been patiently waiting, and still nothing,” said Ortiz.

Now, City Councilor Klarissa Peña is hoping a resolution being presented at Monday night’s city council meeting will lure new businesses to Unser Crossing.

The resolution would add all of Unser Crossing to the West Central Metropolitan Redevelopment Area, instead of only the half, like it is now. Peña says that would give businesses an incentive to set up shop here. “There’s a new resurgence of energy when it comes to Unser crossing,” she said.

Peña says she’s not sure when you’ll start seeing development, but that this is a step in the right direction. “It’s a different time in the southwest mesa,” said Peña.

Construction crews recently broke ground on a Defined Fitness at Unser Crossing. Peña says they hope that’ll be open by the end of the year.