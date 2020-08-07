Correction: illegal fireworks complaint

Corrections

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE / Fireworks / KRQE

FILE / Fireworks / KRQE

KRQE News 13 published a story Thursday evening about a complaint of a retired firefighter shooting off illegal fireworks in a neighborhood. We were given information that the person shooting off fireworks was Matthew Sanchez.

KRQE reported it was Matthew Sanchez, the dispatcher in 2015 who hung up on a teenager trying to help 17-year-old Jaydon Chavez-Silver, the Manzano High School teenager killed in a drive-by shooting. That was incorrect. That Matthew Sanchez had nothing to do with the illegal fireworks.

 We apologize for the error.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss