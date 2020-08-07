Correction: illegal fireworks complaint

KRQE News 13 published a story Thursday evening about a complaint of a retired firefighter shooting off illegal fireworks in a neighborhood. We were given information that the person shooting off fireworks was Matthew Sanchez.

KRQE reported it was Matthew Sanchez, the dispatcher in 2015 who hung up on a teenager trying to help 17-year-old Jaydon Chavez-Silver, the Manzano High School teenager killed in a drive-by shooting. That was incorrect. That Matthew Sanchez had nothing to do with the illegal fireworks.

We apologize for the error.