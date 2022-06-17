ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teens at Explora got to experience one of the rarest musical instruments in the world. Corrales musician Mayling Garcia is one of only ten people in the world who knows how to play the glass armonica. She demonstrated the instrument as part of an educational event for teens spotlighting Benjamin Franklin, who invented the armonica in the 1760s.

Garcia has played all over the world including on popular shows like America’s Got Talent. “I absolutely love showing people something new, especially seniors, and people are absolutely amazed,” said Garcia.

The armonica fingers work by dipping a finger in water and running it over the glass bells, much like creating a tone on the rim of a wineglass.