Corrales couple ripped off by man claiming to be a contractor

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) A man claiming to be a contractor in the metro is accused of ripping off multiple New Mexican families. One couple is claiming his sub-par work is going to cost them nearly $100,000.

“He was going to build us a 700 and some odd square foot casita/studio,” says Tom Lewis. In January 2018, Gabriel Mirabal, the owner of Build-Pro LLC, started to build that casita for Lewis at his Corrales home.

“It was going to be made to resemble the main house, like it had been there the whole time,” says Lewis.

Lewis says Mirabal claimed the job would take three months, but a year later, the project isn’t done and the work he did wasn’t what Lewis expected.

“The shower had to be torn out because the drain would not have met code,” he says.

Lewis started digging and soon found out Mirabal applied for a permit to do work on his home using someone else’s name. He signed his name as Gary Mirabal, under the business name Centurion Enterprises.

“It’s the same signature but two different names. Someone’s doing something funny,” Lewis says.

As it turns out, Gabriel’s contractor license is expired and for some reason, he used Gary’s name to get the permit. Gary is the owner Centurion and is still fully licensed.

“I realize this guy, you know, he’s done this before,” Lewis says.

Last month, Gabriel Mirabal pleaded guilty to working as a contractor without a license for another family in Bernalillo. That family is now suing him, claiming Mirabal created a now 5-year nightmare. They say they paid him nearly $400,000 to build their home, but he never finished it.

That family wasn’t the first. Court records show Mirabal has been sued every year since 2016 by other businesses claiming similar issues.

“You don’t deserve to have your contractor license and you probably never deserved to have your license,” says Lewis.

Lewis says it will cost him up to $100,000 to fix the damage Mirabal left behind. We tried calling Mirabal to comment on this story, but he did not call us back.

Mirabal still doesn’t have an active contracting license in New Mexico. He is being ordered to pay a fine for his recent conviction.