Screaming for ice cream? From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday you can still get a taste of the Brain Freeze Ice Cream Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Visitors receive unlimited Blue Bell ice cream while enjoying music, games, and activities. A young volunteer at the event stated it was a great opportunity.

The event allows visitors to cool off for a cause as the festival raises money for the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network. Click here for ticket information.