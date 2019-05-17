Construction continues on I-25 Rio Bravo Interchange Project

As construction wraps up on the I-25 Rio Bravo Interchange Project, project officials are warning the public of upcoming closures.

From 9 p.m. Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m. crews will be installing a storm drain crossing that will close the southbound I-25 off-ramp to eastbound Rio Bravo. The ramp from southbound I-25 to westbound Rio Bravo will stay open.

On Friday, May 17 at 9 p.m. through Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m., westbound Rio Bravo will be closed from University to the I-25 Bridge.

Finally, from 7 a.m. Saturday, May 18 through Sunday, May 19 at 5 p.m., eastbound Rio Bravo will have the outside lane closed from Prince to Broadway. Crews will be on the scene coating the South Diversion Channel Bridge with epoxy.

Project officials say commuters in the area should expect delays. Additional information on the Rio Bravo Interchange Project can be found here.