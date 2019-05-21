Competency hearing postponed again for teen accused of murder

A teen accused of running over and killing a man was supposed to have a hearing Tuesday to see if he’s competent to stand trial. However, that decision had to be postponed.

In2016, Matthew Jaramillo was just 14-years-old when police say he stole a car, picked up a prostitute and ran over 46-year-old Richard Sisneros.

Tuesday, Judge John Romero expressed frustration with repeated setbacks getting Jaramillo the proper treatment to prepare him for trial. He questioned the attorneys about why a psych evaluation still hadn’t been ordered.

The judge wasn’t the only one. Sisneros’s daughter also spoke about the delays. The hearing has been put off until Jaramillo is evaluated.

