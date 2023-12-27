ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eldorado High School standout Zach Gentry has landed with a new NFL team, as the Las Vegas Raiders signed the veteran tight end to the 53-man roster on Wednesday from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Gentry spent four seasons with the team and appeared in 40 games, totaling 39 receptions for 303 yards.

Gentry is expected to suit up for the Raiders game on Sunday in Indianapolis. That game with the Colts is set to start at 11 a.m. MT.