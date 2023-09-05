ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, former Eldorado Eagles standout Zach Gentry was released from the Pittsburgh Steelers during NFL cutdown day. On Tuesday, Gentry found a new home in the NFL on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

Following his high school career, Gentry played at the University of Michigan and changed positions from quarterback to tight end. He found success in his new role and was drafted by the Steelers in the 5th round (141 overall) in 2019.

With the Steelers, the 6-8 265 lb TE was used primarily as a blocker but did make some big-time receptions. Gentry finished his 40-game career in Pittsburgh with 39 receptions for 303 yards. He also was the recipient of Ben Roethlisberger’s last career pass.

Gentry now joins a Bengals team that currently has three tight ends on the 53-man roster, led by Irv Smith Jr. He is also one of two tight ends on the practice squad.