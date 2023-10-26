ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo fans got a taste of not only this season, but the future of UNM basketball on Thursday night. The Lobos played their first exhibition game of the season and beat CSU Pueblo 83-65.

Sophomore guard Donovan Dent got the start in place of an injured Jaelen House, and he went on to be the most dominant player on the floor. Dent finished the night with a team high 26 points, six assists and three steals, as well as three blocks.

Both highly recruited freshman, Tru Washington and JT Toppin each finished with double-digit scoring performances with 11 and 16 points, respectively. Washington led the team in rebounds with seven while Toppin recorded five rebounds and a team high four blocks.

“Our future is really bright with this team, me, Tru, JT, we all look really good right now and our older guys just leading us too,” said Dent. “Teaching us all the right things we are going to be really good.”

Other notable performances include Jamal Mashburn Jr. with 18 points and six rebounds while newcomer Nelly Junior Joseph finished with seven rebounds.

The Lobos next exhibition game will be on Wednesday against New Mexico Highlands.