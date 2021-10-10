YMCA invests thousands in facility renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The YMCA in Albuquerque is getting a facelift, investing more than $100,000 in renovations. “The YMCA belongs to the community, it belongs to our members. We want them to have pride in what the Y does, and how the Y looks,” said Albert Ramirez, the Executive Director of the YMCA.

The YMCA has about 2,500 members, and through their childcare and sports programs, they work with an additional 8,000-10,000 people. They’ve recently invested $110,000 to make some much-needed renovations.

They’ve got a new lobby, new floors, and a fresh coat of paint. They’re also going to be upgrading the showers in the locker rooms to provide more privacy, and they’ll be getting TVs for their fitness center. Ramirez says it’s been more than a decade since any renovations were made.

Through the month of October, the YMCA is sponsoring a Strong 2.0 Challenge, encouraging members of the community to adopt healthier habits. The challenge is free to join.