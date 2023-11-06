Chicano Power is the fall concert for Yjastros. Yjastros is a company of the National Institute of Flamenco that is in residence with UNM. They work there, rehearse there and collaborate with the UNM dance program.

The concert is emblematic of the company’s evolution. It brings choreography and music ranging from joyful and triumphant to raw and explosive. Chicano Power explores issues of reclaiming identity and a historical legacy. The concert will be November 10-11 at National Hispanic Cultural Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.