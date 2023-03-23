ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Barbecue remains one of America’s favorite foods. Yelp recently came out with a list identifying what they say are the best barbecue spots in each U.S. state. Their entry for New Mexico is right here in the Duke City.

Yelp highlighted Mr. Powdrell’s Barbecue in Albuquerque. The majority of their 164 Yelp reviews are either four or five-star reviews. “It is an INSTITUTION in Albuquerque and I’ve been eating here since I was a child,” said Yelp user, Scott E. “[My grandparents] loved the pork sandwich then and I love it today.”

Of the menu items, Mr. Powdrell’s pulled pork sandwich had the most mentions in the reviews. Also of note were the beef brisket sandwich and the BBQ pork ribs.

According to their website, Mr. Powdrell’s barbecue sauce recipe originated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in the early part of the 19th century by Issac Britt, Pete Powdrell’s grandfather. Pete took the recipe to east Texas, then eventually to Albuquerque.

Mr. Powdrell’s Barbecue has two Albuquerque locations; one at 5209 4th St. NW and another at 11301 Central Ave. NE. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.