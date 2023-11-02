ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – WisePies Pizza is teaming up with Make a Wish New Mexico to create a dessert pizza that is making a positive impact in the lives of children battling illness.

These ‘WishPies’ are back for the second year in a row. In 2022 the sale of WishPies helped grant hundreds of wishes for children experiencing critical illnesses. The WishPies are available www.wisepiespizza.com and across New Mexico at Smith’s and Albertsons Market locations.

The WishPies are special dessert pizza’s that are created to help fundraise and grant wishes. The WishPie is a cinnamon apple drizzle pizza. It’s made from a cinnamon-infused crust, topped with cinnamon-sugar sauce and diced apples. A vanilla icing packet is also included with the pizza.

