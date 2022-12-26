ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Winter Wonderland New Mexico works to create new winter holiday traditions for families across the state through their interactive multi-day event. Winter Wonderland’s final week starts on December 26. This week, Winter Wonderland will offer an immersive drive-thru experience and an engaging walk-thru option featuring live actors, interactive sets, photos with princesses, hot cocoa, local vendors, and food.

Nicole Hardwood says this week, people can still experience the drive-thru light tunnel and their walk-through displays, which are bigger than last year.

The Winter Wonderland is located inside EXPO New Mexico. Tickets range from $45 to $75. Tickets are per vehicle and cover up to five people per vehicle. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Also, every ticket sold supports a New Mexico child in need. Winter Wonderland gives a portion of every ticket sold back to Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico chapter, Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation, and the Assitance League of Albuqueruqe.