Winners of New Mexico Grown program announced

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s office announced the winners of the New Mexico Grown program, which is designed to increase the base of New Mexico producers selling to schools and other institutions. A press release sent out Thursday says 13 school districts, five senior centers, and one Hae Start facility will be honored next month for connecting students and seniors to locally-grown food.

The winners will be recognized at a virtual celebration on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. In previous years, the awards were given only to schools and farmers at an event occurring during the legislative session, but the 2021 program expanded to include senior centers, which incorporated more locally grown produce in 360,000 grab-n-go, congregate, or home-delivered meals to homebound seniors.

