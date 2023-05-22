ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque‘s Solid Waste Management Department wants to inform community members that waste will be collected as normal this Memorial Day. On Monday, May 29, customers who regularly receive trash collection services on Mondays will still receive service.

The convenience centers of Montessa Park, Don Reservoir, and Eagle Rock will be open and fully operational from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will be open and fully operational from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The waste department will pick up trash, recycling, and large items – scheduled through Albuquerque’s 311 service – as normal, at the curb, this holiday. The only centers that will not be open on Memorial Day are the main department administrative office and the household hazardous waste management service.