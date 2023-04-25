ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been five years since a Lobo football player has heard his name called in the NFL Draft. UNM safety Jerrick Reed II could be the one to change that as he has gained some traction with a few teams.

Following a successful pro day, Reed’s agent has been in contact with over ten teams. The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks even him out for a visit.

“Whenever my name gets called during the draft, I’m going to enjoy that moment as long as I can and just know the next couple of days I’m locked back in,” said Reed. “It’s time to work because now I have another goal. My goal is to make an active roster, you know what I’m saying, it’s to play this upcoming season.”

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday with the first round, continue on Friday with rounds two and three and conclude on Saturday through seven rounds.